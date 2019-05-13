Stastistics Show a Decrease in Motorcycle Deaths

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute partners with Indiana motorcycle groups to remind all motorists to ‘share the road’. As part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, ICJI and the Indiana University Public Policy Institute released a report with new statistics relating to motorcycle deaths.

According to statistics, motorcycles are involved in less than 2 percent of crashes, but make up nearly 13 percent of all Indiana traffic deaths. Though, motorcycle injuries and death have declined in the past five years, fluctuating from a low of 100 in 2016, a high of 147 in 2017 to 112 in 2018.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the best way to avoid a motorcycle crash is to prepare for and pass the BMV motorcycle skills and riding test or to successfully complete an approved motorcycle safety course.

All drivers are urged to “Get Up to Speed on Motorcycles” as they operate differently than other vehicles. Below is a list of tips for drivers when sharing the roads with motorcyclists:

Look twice for motorcycles at intersections. It is harder to judge a motorcycle’s speed and distance due to its small size.

Use a turn signal and check mirrors twice before changing lanes or merging with traffic. Almost 40 percent of a car is covered with blind spots.

Allow more following distance. Motorcyclists may stop quicker than expected and don’t always use their brakes.

Allow motorcycles the full lane width as they have the same right of way as any other vehicle.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

