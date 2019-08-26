Starke County Awarded $1 Million to Tackle Opioid Problem

Starke County is looking to tackle its opioid problem. The county was awarded $1 million after counselors, the sheriff’s department, hospital, and other community groups got together to say, ‘enough’.

They came up with Stop or Starke Taskforce for Overdose Prevention–a plan to use the money to tackle each angle of addiction, prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Licensed therapist Todd Willis says, “You’re actually in the minority if you yourself have never struggled with some kind of addiction or if you don t know anyone in your family that has struggled with it. It s an epidemic.”

The money will be used to bring preventative resources to the hospital and schools; and support the county’s first recovery center–Hope Restored–which is expected to open in January.

