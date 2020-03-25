Starbucks Offering Free Coffee to First-Responders, Medical Staff

Starting March 25 through May 3, first responders and U.S. health officials can receive a free coffee from Starbucks, according to a statement released by the coffee chain Wednesday.

In the statement, any customer that identifies himself as a first-responder can receive a brewed coffee (hot or cold) free of charge. The promotion applies to officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and medical staff.

Additionally, the Starbucks Foundation will also donate $500,000 to first-line responders with equal donations to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items and to Operation Gratitude to deliver 50,000 care packages and handwritten letters to first responders and health care workers.

The coffee chains says the promotion is to show first responders support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

