Standoff Ends in Henderson Apartment Complex

A standoff has ended at an Henderson apartment complex.

Henderson Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a standoff in the Lawndale Apartments off the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A witness told 44 News that is started around midnight Friday morning and that the standoff has come to an end.

Henderson Police says that they are still investigating what took place and will release more information later in the day.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story.

