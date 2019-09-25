Stand Down for Veterans Tomorrow!

If you know anything about our military service, you know that the VA Health Care System is needed now more than ever, the Marion VA Health Care System has scheduled a stand down event for homeless veterans in southwestern Indiana.

The VA has been waging war against veteran homelessness, and every year they host a stand down for homeless veterans in which they work with the community to get resources that our veterans need.





The concept of “Stand Down” comes from the military practice of removing exhausted combat units from the field to a place of relative safety where they can rest and recover…and this event is reflective of that concept.

Are you a veteran, or know one that could benefit from this event?

It’s this Thursday, the 26th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At VFW post 1114, on North Wabash Avenue of Flags in Evansville.

VA employees from behavioral medicine, voluntary service as well as community partners will provide area homeless veterans and those at-risk of homelessness with a wide range of services and resources.

