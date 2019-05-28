Staff to Cleanup Cemeteries Following Memorial Day Observances

Cemetery officials at Fernwood and Fairmont Cemeteries and in Central Park will be initiating their post-Memorial Day annual cleanup.

This means Memorial Day flowers or other items left on the ground will need to be removed by Monday, June 3rd to allow mowing crews to resume their work on June 4th.

44News is told that all items collected by cemetery staff will be temporarily stored at each cemetery’s workshop so citizens can retrieve any decorations they are interested in preserving.

Cemetery officials remind the public that glass, ceramic or breakable items are prohibited in the cemeteries.

Questions can be directed to the cemetery office, 270-831-1274.

