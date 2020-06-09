Stabilization Grant Program to Help Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak

Knox County is providing short-term relief to local businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilizing the Small Business Stabilization Grant Program, grants ranging from $5,000 – $10,000 will be distributed based on the number of employees.

Knox County was awarded funding on April 30th from the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs.

Applications are now being accepted by Knox County and are available here. Applications will be accepted until June 26, 2020.

If you would like more information or have questions, you can email commissioners@knoxcounty.in.gov or call the Auditor’s Office at 812-882-2502.

