St. Vincent Reduces Elective and Non-Urgent Procedures Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

As cases of COVID-19 increase, Ascension St. Vincent continues to diligently monitor the situation to ensure we are protecting our patients, employees, and communities.

The following guidelines have been put in place to manage existing patients, protect against potential COVID-19 exposure and ensure the availability of resources to meet emergent health needs.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, Ascension St. Vincent will be canceling elective non-urgent surgeries at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Mercy, Randolph and Williamsport hospitals.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, Ascension St. Vincent will be canceling all elective non-urgent surgeries at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, including Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Orthopedic Hospital, Surgicare, and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.

Affected procedures include:

Non-urgent procedures that would require Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care: Examples of qualifying procedures include non-critical cardiac or neurosurgical procedures where delay of care will not present risk to patients

Elective procedures that will occupy an inpatient bed: Examples of qualifying procedures include: Elective procedures on high risk-patients: examples include joint replacement on an elderly patient, non-urgent electrophysiology (EP) procedures (ablations) Elective procedures on any patients: examples include cosmetic surgery, bariatric procedures, non-malignant colorectal cases



Comments

comments