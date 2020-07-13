St. Philip’s Inn Closes Temporarily After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

St. Philip’s Inn, a Restaurant/Tavern in Evansville, Indiana, has temporarily closed its doors due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Restaurant officials announced on Sunday that an employee of the restaurant had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the decision to close.

The Facebook post on the St Philip’s Inn page says that the coronavirus-positive employee last worked in the restaurant on Tuesday, July 7.

All of the restaurant’s staff must now be tested for COVID-19 and able to provide a negative test result before they’re able to return to work.

According to the restaurant’s Sunday announcement, a professional cleaning of the building is being performed on Monday, July 13.

The post goes on to say that the closure will last until a safe environment for everyone is guaranteed.

St Philips Inn is located at 11200 Upper Mount Vernon Rd in Evansville, Indiana.

Multiple other Evansville restaurants and bars have temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 tests, including Bru Burger, Sauced, Peephole Bar & Grill, and the West Side Azzip Pizza.

