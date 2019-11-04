St. Benedict Cathedral Unveils Renovations

The spiritual home for many Evansville Catholics has undergone a major makeover.

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish opened its doors today, giving us a look inside at its newly renovated cathedral.

The church has been in Evansville for over a hundred years, but those coming to mass now have a brand new space, along with some 21st century upgrades.

“The wonderful bones of the church, it’s a beautiful Romanesque structure–”

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel thinks the difference before and after at St. Benedict’s cathedral is nothing short of miraculous.

“–but it’s needed that restoring, that renewing little TLC,” Bishop Siegel explained.

Workers put the finishing touches on the chapel, as he and other Catholic leaders officially unveiled the new worship space.

The alterations are more of a restoration than a full transformation, with a combination of the traditional–

“Most of what you see is either old, or made to look like it matches the old in the church,” described Very Rev. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, who serves as rector.

–and the new.

“Probably the most substantial work that was done in the renovation is the electrical work throughout the building,” the priest explained.

The church now comes with a rewired sound system, and more comfortable pews.

But this is a project that came as an investment from the churchgoers, and not just from the $3.2 million the congregation raised to keep up general appearances.

“There’s a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. One of our parishioners who is completing his Eagle Scout project–today, actually–raised the money and had that statue refurbished and helped place it on the baldacchino.”

The new sanctuary–and the relics and spiritual treasures inside–are now ready for the next 100 years.

The cathedral will have an official dedication this Wednesday at 2:00 PM.

