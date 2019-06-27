SSYZ Helping to Empower Impoverished Youths

The Southside Stars Youth Zone is a movement created by kids from some of the poorest neighborhoods in Evansville. They’ve been raising money on their own and just got a $40,000 grant from Mattingly Charities.

With this money, it will help to set these kids up for success.

Tepe Park is the most impoverished area in Evansville, but the kids with Southside Stars Youth Zone are working to set themselves and their neighborhood up for a brighter future.

“The thing that we’ve dedicated ourselves to, is everything revolves around these kids,” said Southside Stars Youth Zone Executive Director, Lisa Barnett.

SSYZ is a promise zone initiative helping kids figure out their passions and providing resources so those interests can flourish into a successful future.

“No matter what their challenge is, whether it’s money, whether it’s transportation, whether it’s parents can’t be involved for whatever reason, that it’s here,” said Barnett. “They can easily access it. They can get to it, but they can do all the things they want and need to do.”

“It teaches me how to be creative, learn about all kinds of animals like my little buddy,” said Brittnee Elmer, Southside Stars Youth Zone.

And, it’s helping kids stay out of trouble.

“We don’t want kids at a young age being bad, and then they get to an adult they think, ‘Oh I can do this’ and then they end up in jail or prison,” said Southside Stars Youth Zone’s Xavier Davison.

They’re also working hard to keep their neighborhood clean.

“This place can be trashy,” said Elmer.

“Littering is horrible,” said Faust Elsa, Southside Stars Youth Zone.

By making it beautiful themselves.

“Man was it dirty,” said Elmer. “We filled up three trash bags.”

The kids have been raising money to support the Youth Zone on their own and now with a $40,000 grant from Mattingly Charities, the kids are excited to expand.

“I think it’s actually amazing because we can get more supplies but also, we can help the community.”

To learn more about SSYZ, Click Here

