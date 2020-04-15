SSI Recipients Will Get Automatic Stimulus Checks No Later Than Early May

Millions of people that receive Supplemental Security Income benefits will get Economic Impact Payments automatically, the Social Security Administration confirmed Wednesday.

Additionally, SSI recipients will no longer need to file taxes in order to receive a stimulus check from the government. The payments will be automatic.

The Treasury Department said these automatic payments should arrive no later than early May.

SSI recipients who have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They are advised to go to the IR’s webpage and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from Treasury.

These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.

Related content:

Comments

comments