Square Dancing Convention Coming to Evansville

Evansville has landed a very active convention in 2022.

Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that the city will host the 71st National Square Dance Convention.

The convention will bring about 3,000 people to the Old National Events Plaza and the Ford Center on June 22-25, 2022.

The Evansville CVB said that the convention can bring over $1.1 million dollars to the city.

The convention will include live square dancing at the Ford Center on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm. Plus, members of the non-dancing public will be invited to learn square dancing.

Information about the convention is available at www.71nsdc.org.

Comments

comments