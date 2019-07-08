Springville Woman Airlifted After ORV Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding people to use safety equipment when operating or riding an ORV. This comes after a Springville woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being ejected from an ORV.

The incident happened on July 6th around 11 p.m. in a private field near Bear Hill Road in Shoals.

Kaitlyn Pund, 21 was one of three occupants riding in a 2013 Polaris Ranger when the vehicle rolled over and ejected Pund.

Pund sustained serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Pund was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred. The other two occupants were wearing seat belts.

The status of Pund’s condition is unknown at this time.

Responding units include the Martin County Sheriff’s Dept., Shoals Fire Dept., Air Evac, and Martin County Ambulance.

