Spring Small Business Saturday Welcomes Customers Back to Shops

Small business owners are working to get back on their feet, and one community is bonding together to do it.

This weekend, Downtown Evansville held a Spring Small Business Saturday.

Typically held after Black Friday, this is the first spring version.

During this pandemic, many local businesses cut down on employees, hours, or even closed for several weeks.

Organizers say more than 20 businesses opened their doors to customers and offered deals.

“It’s really in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Adam Trinkel, Downtown Evansville Marketing and Events Director. “We saw that a lot of our stores and our restaurants in downtown Evansville had been impacted in a number of ways. They had to reduce their staffing, and their hours, and they saw a lot of their regular clientele not be able to come.”

Precautions were in place at the shops, including wearing masks, taking customers’ temperature, and social distancing.

