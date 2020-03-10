Spread of Coronavirus Prompts Berea College to Cancel the Spring Semester

With six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, Berea College is taking precautions to ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

The college announced Tuesday they will cancel the remainder of the spring semester on Friday, forcing all students off campus by Saturday.

Berea is also canceling the spring commencement ceremony and sports teams will wrap up their seasons on Thursday.

The president is apologizing for the short notice but adding the move will not halt all activity on the campus. Faculty will continue their responsibilities until further notice.

Although no cases have been confirmed in Madison County, six cases have been confirmed across the Bluegrass. The closest cases to the school are two in Fayette County.

