The Sport of Kings Returns to Ferdinand

If you’ve ever seen a Renaissance Faire on TV, then you’re going to love to hear that we have a German Medieval Festival happening this weekend…and it is huge!

Jugglers, food, one of a kind gifts, fairies, witches, Vikings and pirates…it’s all happening in Ferdinand this weekend…

Complete with a Queen and “The Sport of Kings”.



Wilkommen, mein Herr, mein fraulein und kinder to the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival.

We are here again in this fabulous, fabulous city for another year of feasting and enjoying music and actors…and actresses, and jugglers and all of those things, and don’t forget to see the joust!

I Agree with the Queen.

Jousting is unlike any competition you’ve watched!

The “Sport of Kings” is absolutely brutal.

These knights say it’s worth getting battered and bruised for bragging rights, the admiration of a fair lady and the chance to live out a childhood dream.

It’s pretty brutal.

To tell the truth, what kid doesn’t want to grow up to be a Knight in shining armor?

I mean, you grow up and you see these Knights in shining armor, you hear all these stories and my first experience seeing a joust was, ‘Wow, they still do that!’

Coming from a Martial Arts background, I had to get in to the sport, and see what I could do with it, it was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen!

We use solid Douglas Fir lances, they’re an inch and 5/16 diameter, they’re not cut or designed to break in any way, shape or form; so you’re seeing the true sport of full contact jousting.

Compression rate, to get one of these lances to shatter at the angle they’re hitting the targets takes between 1600 and 1800 pounds of force.

The weight of the Knights, the weight of the horses and their closing speeds…you know each horse, by the center of impact, can reach 20-25 miles an hour, which gives you a closing speed of 40 to 50.

If you want to feel that impact, get in the front of your car and find a brick wall and hit at 50miles an hour…you’ll know what we’re feeling when we get hit.

The Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival begins today!

Meet queens, lords, ladies, pirates, Vikings, witches, fawns and fairies…sample food and unique shops…and catch the Knights in action tomorrow afternoon before the masquerade ball.

