Splashin’ Safari Park Opens at 50 Percent Capacity

The Splashin’ Safari Park at Holiday World was all set to open at 100 percent capacity on July 4th before Governor Holcomb announced stage 4.5 of reopening. And while the water park is still opening — it’s now at 50 percent capacity.

The Spencer County Health Department is giving guidance to Holiday World Officials on keeping the water park safe — with some attractions on hold.

And while their newest water coaster, the Cheetah Chase, is still launching as planned, amusement park rules still apply, with purchased tickets required upon entry

“If you’re coming on July 4th — make sure your ticket says July 4th,” said Holiday World owner Leah Koch. “Otherwise, we can’t necessarily guarantee you a spot.”

One thing people won’t have to reserve tickets for is the wave pool. And Holiday World staff is trusting their patrons to socially distance.

“At the end of the day, if we find out the wave pool is getting too close together, we’ll either try to break people up or we’ll clear it out for a little while,” Koch said.

And with Holiday World park attendance remaining steady since they reopened June 17th — park staff is hopeful for a fruitful holiday opening on the water side.

“We’re excited to see what opening up the water park does for us,” Koch said. “Because we know people love the water park and they’ve been waiting for that.”

Holiday World has temporarily shortened their hours and Friday fireworks have moved to Saturday’s.

