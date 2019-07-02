Marvel Cinematic Universe super-fans already know what today is, and have been waiting patiently, trying to avoid spoilers…

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters today!

Haunted by the loss of Tony Stark, Peter Parker, played again by Tom Holland, leaves his super-hero identity (and new slick Spidey suit) at home when he and his friends go on a trip to Europe.

When Elementals start to wreak havoc across the continent, Peter is asked to pick up his suit and help fight the threat to humanity.

If you haven’t yet watched Avengers: Endgame, warning!

Spoilers ahead.





Things of note?

Mysterio, AKA Quentin Beck played by Jake Gyllenhaal, has been portrayed as a hero coming from another dimension in some of the film’s trailers.

But, and it’s a big one, much like his character in the comics, this looks to be an illusion.

Also, the Skrulls are back after their introduction in Captain Marvel.

Does this spell a potential Skrull invasion for the next phase of Marvel villains?

Extremely mixed reviews from the preview-ers…

Entertainment Weekly says “Far From Home succeeds with an unusual, troubling virtue: the best parts are the most fake.”

Vanity Fair says, “It is a little annoying how the film smirks and winks as if it’s in on the fatigue, offering an illusion of cool when at heart it s as slavishly on-message as everything else.”

But Rotten Tomatoes, generally the most savage of review sites, gave the flick a 91% on the Tomato-meter, saying that the movie is “…a breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action that stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU”.

High praise indeed!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens today, and if you’re in Madisonville, you can see it before anyone else, it premieres at the AMC Classic at 10 am.

The Showplace Cinemas in Newburgh, Evansville, Princeton and Henderson start screening at 10:30 this morning.

When you watch it, let me know what you thought…and…

Happy web-slinging!

