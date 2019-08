Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back.

On Monday, the fast-food chain’s iconic nuggets returned to menus after months of demands from fans.

Customers can add a free six piece spicy nuggets to any order with code: SPICYNUGGS. This deal is exclusively through DoorDash.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

Comments

comments