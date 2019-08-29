UPDATE: Spencer County Manhunt Has Now Moved to Warrick County

UPDATE: The manhunt for a suspect in a possible child abduction case has now moved into Warrick County.

Officials believe Robert Chilcoate has made his way from Spencer County to an area near Boonville.

According to a source close to the investigation, the name of the Spencer County suspect wanted in connection to a possible child abduction is Robert Chilcoate of Cincinnati, Ohio.

That source also tells 44News that the U.S. Marshalls are now involved in the search. Officials believe, Chilcoate is in a swamp area located in Spencer County.

Chilcoate should be considered dangerous. According to Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers, Chilcoate is wanted on a Misdemeanor Probation Violation and Felony Parole Violation stemming from a 1st Degree Robbery Charge.

Chilcoate has a lengthy criminal past including Aggravated Armed Robbery, Felonious Assault and Aggravated Menacing. His last known location, according to Crime Stoppers was Covington, Kentucky.

In the meantime, Spencer County Authorities have Fancis E. Wilkins the Fifth is in custody related to the incident.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a suspect on the run, who should be considered dangerous.

This comes after a possible child abduction at a mobile home park in Owensboro on Wednesday.

That call resulted in an incident in Spencer County where two people were arrested and two people were taken to an area hospital.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff, they are still working to locate another man who ran from the area. Indiana State Police brought down a helicopter from Indianapolis to help search the area around Highway 231.

That man is described as a white male, 5’6″, and 250 pounds with numerous tattoos.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 812-649-2286.

