Spencer County Rescue Center to Open on Sunday

An animal shelter, once at the center on controversy, will reopen its door under a new name and management this Sunday.

The Spencer County Rescue Center will have an open house from Noon to 4PM. The center is located at 824 East CR 800 North in Chrisney, Indiana.

It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue took over the former Spencer County Animal Shelter after it closed last October due to controversy. A former Spencer County Animal Shelter employee told 44 News that she was asked to put living cats in a freezer to die. While criminal charges weren’t filed against the shelter, the director was removed and the shelter was closed by county leaders.

It Takes A Village was approved earlier this summer to take over the facility, with the help of some funding from Spencer County for the shelter. The organization was already assisting animals from Spencer County for nine years and said that they hope reopening the animal shelter will bring quality training, humane procedures, and trust back to the community.

