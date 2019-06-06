Spencer County to Receive Economic Growth Assistance From USDA

One rural Indiana community will benefit from an initiative launched by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Spencer County is one of 47 rural communities to receive economic growth assistance from the USDA that aims to help create and implement long-term economic development plans.

The USDA will provide assistance through the Rural Economic Development Innovation initiative. Rural communities with 50,000 or fewer people were eligible to apply.

Participation in REDI is designed to enable a rural community or region to create and implement an economic development plan that includes evidence-based assessments, quantifiable goals, plans to improve the local and regional economy, and metrics to track progress.

Comments

comments