An ATV accident that resulted in the death of a Spencer County man is under investigation.

On November 25th, 49-year-old Dale Carter of Evanston, Indiana was involved in an ATV accident.

Police say Carter lost control and was ejected from his ATV near County Road 1200 East.

He sustained head and chest trauma and was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he died the next day.

Carter was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

Comments

comments