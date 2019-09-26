Spencer County Under Burn Ban

Spencer County has issued a burn ban due to drought conditions and widespread fire hazards. This burn ban will affect the entire county and will be effective immediately.

Under the burn ban, residents will be prohibited from the following activities:

Campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter by six inches high or larger

Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane

Burning debris, such as vegetation or timber, including waste from building construction and/or wind storm scraps

The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential buildings

Spencer Co. also recommends residents limiting their firework usage.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

