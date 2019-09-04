Speed Dreaming: Networking With No Strings

Networking is more important than ever — for those of us hustling to be at the top of our game.

Typically, you would have to join some sort of club…but if you don’t have time for a commitment like that?

I’ve found your solution.

Speed dreaming…





It’s like speed dating, but instead of a romantic partner, this event helps pair you with like-minded women you’ll want in your network.

Part of why we’re doing this is, we are truly in a room full of new perspectives and resources.

There is probably another woman in this room who has experience with what you’re trying to achieve, has maybe been there done that, and can offer advice or tips and suggestions; or maybe they just literally have a new perspective you hadn’t thought about while trying to achieve that.

Maybe they want to lend a hand in helping you achieve that.

We have all these people in this room willing to help each other, and that’s the most beautiful part.

And here’s the best part…with speed dreaming there’s no long term commitment — really no commitment at all — and no membership fees, it’s free!

We just wanted something really low commitment, foe one, we’re all busy. we all have a ton of things going on.

As we’ve heard, everyone here has a day job and one to two side hustles, it’s important that it’s low commitment, that it’s free, that it’s very accessible and approachable.

Women who attend the meeting say it’s exciting to learn about goals, and to be held accountable for them.

We all experience similar things with how we manage our time and balance, and goals; and how our goals can be simple things like getting a good night’s sleep, so you can achieve those bigger goals.

I also really like the accountability…that we’ll come back in a month and be accountable for these small goals that we had, and that making small goals leads to bigger goals.

This event is amazing!

It’s so nice to talk to like minded, determined, motivated women about their business ideas and goals and ambitions.

It’s wonderful, it’s a great forum, awesome to get to know people., it’s very motivating and inspiring, I love it.

Make that special connection…with no strings…(get it?) at speed dreaming.

Find Lady Business here on Facebook.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments