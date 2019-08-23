Speed Dreaming: It’s Like Speed Dating, but With Sharing Ideas, Goals, and Dreams

Super interesting right?!

But this isn’t about finding a romantic partner…it’s about making connections with women that can elevate your sense of self-worth, and maybe make a connection that you didn’t know you were looking for.

Join us for our August Lady Business meeting – Speed Dreaming! It’s like speed dating, but we will be sharing our ideas, goals, and dreams with other women. You’ll get a chance to share your aspirations while getting to know the other ladies in the group at this event in an accelerated fashion. Lady Business is all about empowering one-another. This is the perfect time to think about your intentions for the next week, month, year, 5 years, decade and so-on.

An accountability board will also be available to write down your goal for the next month.

Bonus! Myriad Brewing Company is brewing a special signature sangria for this event.

“Speed Dreaming” is Wednesday, August 28th at Myriad Brewing Company in Evansville.

I’ll be there, make sure you say, “Hi”!

