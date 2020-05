Less than a minute

An Owensboro-based meat processor company announced plans to reopen Friday.

Specialty Foods Group said they plan to resume operations on Wednesday, May 13.

Green River District Health Department supports the company’s reopening as long as guidelines from the CDC and OSHA are being followed.

The company temporarily suspended operations on Sunday, May 3 after 22 team members tested positive for COVID-19.

