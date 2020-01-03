Special Ticket Packs Available for 2020 Evansville Otters Season

Baseball fans can now purchase special ticket packs for the 2020 Evansville Otters season. The Otters are offering a full season ticket special with the Deuces Wild ticket pack.

Fans will receive two premium field box tickets and two parking passes in an exclusive lot at Bosse Field for the full 2020 season.

Fans can also call and ask about available mini ticket packs with the MVP ticket package or the Double Play ticket package.

With the purchase of an MVP package, fans can take advantage of receiving two premium field box tickets for five premiere games, $30 Otterbucks for use at the concessions, a $20 gift shop certificate, and a logo ball – a $155 value for only $100.

With the purchase of a Double Play package, fans will receive two premium field box tickets for two premiere games, $20 Otterbucks, a $10 gift shop certificate, and a logo ball – a $75 value for only $50.

Also available for purchase is the Value Ticket package, where fans can purchase premium field box tickets for $9 each when a minimum of 10 tickets are purchased. That’s 10 percent off single-game ticket prices, and fans can choose their seats and games.

These ticket plans are bargain deals for the 2020 season and are perfect for any baseball fan.

For more information, visit Evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

