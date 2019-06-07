Special Olympics Summer Games Begin

It’s the first day to the Special Olympics summer games and Friday, the Terre Haute is being taken over by thousands of athletes.

This year brings an even bigger celebration because it’s the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics in Indiana.

Volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure this year is one to remember. For the 50th Anniversary, the theme is “Joy of Inclusion” with the message to end discrimination against those with disabilities through sports and education.

This year, everyone who participated will receive a gold medal to recognize the 50-year accomplishment.

