Special Needs Family Finds Lasting Benefits to Pandemic Changes

“It is a lot to be at home with your kids all the time, but I have loved just having the extra time,” said Evansville mom, Katie Haire, reflecting on the last month.

As most parents will tell you, children grow up so fast.

Haire went on, “I find that right around lunchtime every day he has this burst of energy.”

It is little moments that Haire and her husband, Joel, didn’t get the chance to experience often before the pandemic as fulltime working parents.

“He is funny. If he doesn’t like something or he thinks something is silly, he will make faces; scrunch his nose,” said Haire, smiling lovingly at her son, Truett. “For most people, that is normal for two-year-olds, but for us, we never had any guarantees that we were going to have that interaction with him.”

Truett was born missing part of his brain, affecting his ability to communicate and slowing his physical development. It makes the possibility of an illness hard to catch early on; especially a virus that doesn’t show symptoms until days even weeks after exposure.

“He can’t communicate with me and then all of a sudden he is really sick. So that piece of not being able to really know until it is almost too late, is what scares me the most,” said Haire.

It is why, when Haire knew she would be working from home, the family decided not to send Truett to his daycare. He normally attends Easter Seals’ Early Learning Center, Milestones, which is still offering services to special needs families.

Fortunately, the team of physical therapists and doctors that Truett sees regularly, pivoted quickly providing telehealth services.

“I was really nervous, like ‘Oh shoot. I am not trained in this!’ But our therapists have been awesome.” explained Haire. “They walk us through each thing, we touch base, and we make goals; the same way we always would. But it is almost like they are instructing me a little more.”

The change to telehealth has also saved the family several trips to specialists in Indianapolis. Something Haire says a few of Truett’s doctors have already given a green light to continue after the pandemic. The family will be able to do at least one of Truett’s bi-annual check-ups through telehealth.

“Truett sees 7 to 8 specialists and only one of them is in Evansville,” said Haire. “So it has been really great to basically save that time.”

Time now spent Safe At Home.

“I hope 20 years from now we look back and Truett has memories of our time together or my husband and I have memories of the things we’ve done,” reflected Haire.

A positive outlook on a life-changing moment in our lives.

Comments

comments