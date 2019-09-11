Special Election Results Still Pending in Boonville

4 votes separate two candidates following a special election for a chance to run for a seat on Boonville City Council.

Chad Pryor leads Steve Byers 159 to 155 following Tuesday’s special election for the Democratic ticket in the Boonville City Council District 4.

But, the results remain unofficial with 6 provisional ballots haven’t been counted yet. Those six, which could swing the results, will be counted by the Warrick County Election Office when they certify the election on September 20th.

The special election was called for when a judge ruled that there where errors in the primary election between the two in May.

