Speakers Announced for TEDxEvansville Event in November

An annual event that brings speakers to talk about different topics has announced its lineup for this year.

TEDxEvansville will have nine speakers at its event on November 8th at Shanklin Theatre on the University of Evansville campus.

The fifth year event provides speakers time to address the audience about any subject matter that they want to share with the community. This will be the first year the event will take place at University of Evansville.

The speakers will have 5 to 18 minutes to address the audience. The list and background for each speaker can be found at tedxevansville.com/speakers

