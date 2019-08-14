Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Keynote Illinois Democrats’ State Fair Brunch

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will stop by the Illinois State Fair. She kicked off celebrations the first Governor’s Day in the past five years followed by a speech at the annual Democratic County Chair’s Association Brunch.

Where politics and next year’s campaigns promised dominated the Democrats’ State Fair Day.

She also celebrated the flipping of two republican seats in the midterm elections.

The state democratic party announced it would begin training sessions across Illinois for people looking to become presidential nominating delegates for the democratic national convention in July.

