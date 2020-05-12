Southwest Indiana Hair Salons Open at 50 Percent Capacity

No more trusting your significant others with clippers because hair salons are back open.

Hair salons across Indiana started reopening on Monday, May 11th with new safety regulations, including having stylists and patrons wearing masks.

Abby Hayhurst, owner of Blush Hair Studio in Newburgh Ind., said she was nervous about how her first day back open was going to go.

“Because we’re not used to wearing those during our services,” she said. “So, that’s been the biggest adjustment. But just being able to see everyone again has been worth it.”

And in the first few days of reopening her salon, people have been coming in for color touch ups and much needed cuts from overgrowth.

“It’s been tough,” said Kirk Williams, a father who took turns waiting in the car with his sons so they could each get their hair cut. “I’ve been going through lots of hair jell.”

One son, Purdue senior Maddox Williams, said he has been waiting over two months to finally get his hair cut by a professional.

“It’s just been terrible,” he said. “Every morning, I wake up and it looks like I stuffed my hair in an outlet because my hair just looks so crazy. And I have to get a shower every single morning. So, it’s just been a nightmare. And I can’t wait to get my hair cut today.”

Still needing to get those quarantine curls trimmed? Make sure you call your favorite salon because many are already booked up until June.

Comments

comments