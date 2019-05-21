Southern Rockers Molly Hatchet to Perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre

Rock and roll veterans Molly Hatchet will bring their famed southern rock catalog to the Lincoln Amphitheatre for a near sold out performance on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Doors for the show open at 5 p.m. and local and regional favorites Eighty-Sixt will open with a performance at 6:30 p.m.

Molly Hatchet will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. (All times are central.)

The June 1 performance is presented by the Perry County Community Foundation and the Spencer County Community Foundation.

A limited amount of general admission tickets remain and are $23.95 per seat.

VIP tickets are sold out.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phoning 812-937-2329.

Molly Hatchet is a multi-platinum artist best known for the southern rock anthem “Flirtin’ with Disaster”, as well as “Dreams I’ll Never See”, “Whiskey Man”, and “Gator Country”.

For additional information about the Lincoln Amphitheatre, single event ticketing, group ticket discounts, as well as about hosting employee or member appreciation nights this season, please visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or phone 812-937-2329.

The next scheduled performance at the Lincoln Amphitheatre is a sold out tribute to Aerosmith on June 15.

On June 28, the Lincoln Amphitheatre will host the world premiere Lincoln drama Here I Grew Up.

Tickets are available for each of the five performances (June 28-29, July 11-13) at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phoning 812-937-2329.

