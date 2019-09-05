Southern Indiana Man Steals Truck With Gun Inside, Leads Police on Chase

Indiana State Police say a trooper in Gibson County spotted a white pickup truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle out of Warrick County.

The owner of the vehicle had reported that a .22 caliber rifle was inside the truck when it was stolen.

The trooper attempted to stop the stolen vehicle on North Main Street in Oakland City on Wednesday, but the driver took off.

The driver got up to speeds of 85 mph during the chase and lead Indiana State Police south out of Oakland City. At one point the driver took off into a beanfield and was pursued by Okland City Police in a patrol SUV.

When the driver tried to continue into a cornfield, the pickup truck got stuck, ending the chase.

The driver was arrested and identified as Brandon Pool, 29, of Orleans, Indiana. Pool is facing four charges including theft of a firearm and vehicle. Pool also has three outstanding warrants out of Lawrence County, Indiana.

Comments

comments