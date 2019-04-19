Southern Indiana Family Makes a Mammoth Sized Discovery

A family in southern Indiana have discovered the fossils of a species that died out thousands of years ago. Last week, a construction crew was digging on the family’s farm in Seymour and found a tusk, jawbone, teeth, leg, and skull

Pictures of the fossils were sent to the Indiana State Museum where it was confirmed the remains belonged to a mastodon.

Mastodons, which are distant relatives of elephants, were forest-dwelling animals and lived in large herds. Researchers believe the mastodon was about 40 years old and full size when it died.

After all the tests are done, the family plans to donate the bones to the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.

