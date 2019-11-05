Southern Indiana Election Results

Tuesday, the November elections got underway in the Tri-State Hundreds left their homes to cast their ballots at the nearest polling locations.

Now the polls are closed across the Tri-State and election results are coming in.

Voters in Indiana cast their final ballots to decide who will fill dozens of mayoral offices. In Kentucky, Republican Governor Matt Bevin is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger and Attorney General Andy Beshear.

