Southeastern Conference Schools Allowed to Consider Alcohol Sales at Sports Venues

The Southeastern Conference announced that they have revised a rule involving alcohol.

The SEC has revised its existing limitations on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletics events. Instead of the conference having one rule for all SEC schools, each institution now has the “autonomy” to determine if they will sell alcoholic beverages.

According to the press release, the SEC stated that the alcohol availability was approved by the Conference’s 2019 Spring Meetings. The schools, including University of Kentucky, will have to establish policies to govern the sale and distribution of alcohol at the games.

Shortly after the announcement, UK released a statement from University President Eli Capilouto:

“The SEC has taken the right approach to this important issue by deferring to the individual, member institutions to make decisions about what is in the best interests of each university, their programs, and their fans.”

“Led by (Athletic) Director (Mitch) Barnhart, UK will take the next several months to consider this issue. We will, as always, seek to do what is right for the University, our student-athletes, and the experience and safety of our fans.”

