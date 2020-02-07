South Carolina Man Arrested for Breaking Into Evansville Home and Choking Resident

A man is facing Strangulation, Residential Entry, and other charges after breaking into a home late Thursday night in Evansville.

36-year-old Jared Warren of Florence, South Carolina remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

According to police affidavit, Evansville Police was called to a home on Ravenswood Drive around 10 P.M. When they arrived, Warren was outside the home and placed into custody. According to the victim inside the home, Warren came to the house earlier in the evening, looking for two females. The resident told him they weren’t in the house and to leave. Warren left but returned to the home and was able to get inside the front door.

The resident said that Warren struck them in the head with a paint can and started to strangle them. The resident was able to get Warren off of him and he started to leave the house when Evansville Police arrived.

There were also broken windows at the front of the home, believed to be caused by Warren.

