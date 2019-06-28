South Bend Shooting Raises Questions Over Body Cams

A tragic shooting in South Bend, Indiana is now shedding light on the use of police body cam footage.

Many authorities in the TriState have been equipped with modern technology for nearly a decade. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says his office does not have an established body camera policy when it comes to deputies.

While some residents say they like the technology – others wish there were more guidelines.

“You know what’s going to be your policy with how that camera is activated I think that is important as well,” said Jeff Mcevilly. “But I think it would be a really smart to have a policy – once there’s a policy in, people follow it and that’s another great way to protect the officer and the people involved in those sorts of situations,” said

The cameras come at a cost – topping $80 dollars on the low end.

While some departments advise officers to turn on their cameras with every encounter – in Henderson County the camera is always rolling.

“A lot of video is recorded that’s never used, but stays on the system a certain amount of time and it auto deletes after a certain time period depending on how its characterizes. Certain things are never deleted and other things that are simple that don’t lead to anything they are deleted after a certain amount of time,” said Henderson County Chief Deputy David Crafton.

Crafton says they’ve been using the cameras since 2009 – and have reported nothing but success.

“There is really no constitute, we don’t think we could perform the job as well without it,” he said.

