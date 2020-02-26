Soup and Salad With a Side of Style!

Do your lunch plans include a gourmet meal, style show and art?

Patchwork Central’s Soup, Salad and Style is coming up, and this lunch is always a big hit…

Join us Thursday, February 27 for Patchwork Central’s annual Soup, Salad, & Style fundraising luncheon!

The event will be held at 2001 Bayard Park Drive (East Side Christian Church) in Evansville.

Doors open at 11:30 am & the meal begins at noon.

Individual tickets cost $50. Payment can be made by sending a check to Patchwork Central (100 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47713) or by using the link to online ticket sales below. $30 of every ticket purchased is tax deductible. As this is a fundraising event, there are no refunds. If you have seating preferences, please note them when you pay or call Patchwork Central (812) 424-2735 and let us know.



While you’re lunching and catching up on the latest fashions, this party is also for a purpose.

We appreciate your support of Patchwork Central and its programming through your ticket purchase. With your help, we will continue to serve our neighbors and our community!

You can still get tickets, but you’re going to want to do that now, find tickets here.

