Sorgho Elementary Raising Money for Kindergartener Awaiting Liver Transplant

An Owensboro school is coming together for a special campaign to raise money for a kindergartener awaiting a liver transplant.

During the week of February 3-7, the Sorgho Elementary School family is holding the “Pennies for Ruby” campaign for six-year-old Ruby Knelson.

Knelson is described by her friends and teachers as a little girl who “loves her classmates and is always wanting to help others.” She “has a spring to her walk,” “is full of energy,” “always has a big smile on her face” and is “full of love and shines her light.”

Each day throughout the week, students and staff members will bring donations of specific coins and wear special clothing items to show their support for Knelson.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday – Bring Pennies – Wear a Hat

Tuesday – Bring Nickels – Wear Favorite Sports Team

Wednesday – Bring Dimes -Wear Tie Dye

Thursday – Bring Quarters – Dress Like a Twin

Friday – Bring ALL Coins – Wear PJs

The money will be collected every morning from buckets placed outside classroom doors.

The class that raises the most money will be rewarded with an ice cream party.

Staff members are also supporting this campaign with a bake sale and by purchasing dress-down stickers.

