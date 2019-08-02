Sons of Country Music Icon Merle Haggard to Perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre

The sons of country music Hall of Fame member Merle Haggard, Ben and Noel Haggard, will perform in Lincoln City on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Doors for the show open at 5 p.m. and Abigail Rose, daughter of long-time John Mellencamp drummer Dane Clark, will open with a performance at 6:30 p.m.

The Haggard brothers and their band will take the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s performance stage at 7:30 p.m. (All times are central.)

A limited amount of general admission tickets remain and are $23.95 per seat. VIP tickets are sold out. Tickets can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phoning 812-937-2329.

‘It’s not often that you have the opportunity to work with a family that has such a rich songwriting heritage and has contributed so much to the world of country music,’ said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. ‘We are anticipating that this show will sell out during the week leading up to the performance—do not wait to get tickets, get them now.’

For fans of the Haggard patriarch, Ben Haggard is, undoubtedly, no stranger. Prior to Merle’s untimely death, Ben had been the lead guitarist in his backing band ‘The Strangers’ for more than eight years. Likewise talented, brother Noel has been blessed with a familiar natural phrasing and rich baritone that one would expect from someone with his last name.

For additional information about the Lincoln Amphitheatre, single event ticketing, group ticket discounts, please visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or phone 812-937-2329. Tickets are still available for the next scheduled performance at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on August 24 with multi-platinum recording artist John Waite and special guest Henry Lee Summer. On September7, the Lincoln Amphitheatre will, again, host the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra as they break out the hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s—including songs from Elton John, the Beatles, Queen, the Police, and more! Tickets for these two shows are available at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by phoning 812-937-2329.

