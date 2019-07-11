Songwriters on the River Is This Weekend!

If you’ve ever been to the “Sandy Lee SongFest” in Henderson, then you know that hearing your favorite tunes belted out by the original writers is a special experience.

And to get you Hyped Up for this year’s fest, they’re doing something new!

The Downtown Henderson Partnership and the Sandy Lee Songfest invite you to downtown Henderson’s first Songwriters on the River. This FREE family-friendly event will be held this Saturday, July 13, in Audubon Mill Park.

The event, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and lasting until 8:00 p.m., will feature live music from songwriters: Keith Vincent, Scott Lindsey and Smith Ahnquist. The event is free, but picnic table seating is limited so please bring chairs and blankets. A+ Insurance Services, AVL Event Services, and Air Hydro are sponsoring the event.

‘The Sandy Lee Songfest brings so many people to our downtown and we wanted to find a way to be more involved. There will be food vendors at the event but we also want to encourage attendees to stop and dine at one of our downtown local restaurants,’ says Downtown Henderson Partnership executive director Lindsay Locasto ‘…this is going to be a wonderful sample of the Sandy Lee Songfest set along the sunset on the Ohio River.’

Tickets for the Sandy Lee Songfest taking place July 24-27 will be available to purchase during the event.

