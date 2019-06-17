Indiana
Some Ragu Pasta Recalled; Contains Fragments of Plastic
There’s a voluntary recall of some varieties of Ragu pasta sauce. Mizkan America which recently bought the brand says some Ragu sauce may contain fragments of plastic.
The company says there are no reports of any injuries, but it advises consumers to throw out the recalled products. The recall applies to the following Ragu products:
- RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2RAGU
- Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0520YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
- RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0620YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGU Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUN0420YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
- RAGU Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
Cap code: JUNE0520YU2
Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
To receive a coupon for a replacement product, contact Mizkan America’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.