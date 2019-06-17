Some Ragu Pasta Recalled; Contains Fragments of Plastic

There’s a voluntary recall of some varieties of Ragu pasta sauce. Mizkan America which recently bought the brand says some Ragu sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

The company says there are no reports of any injuries, but it advises consumers to throw out the recalled products. The recall applies to the following Ragu products:

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2RAGU

Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2 RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2 RAGU Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Cap code: JUN0420YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2 RAGU Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUNE0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

To receive a coupon for a replacement product, contact Mizkan America’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.

