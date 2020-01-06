Soldiers React to Recent Deployment

An Illinois family is mourning the loss of their son after he was killed during a terrorist attack in Kenya. That soldier was identified as 21-year-old Henry Mayfield Junior, an army specialist.

Mayfield’s family confirms he died when the terrorist group Al-Shabab attacked the U.S. base in Kenya on Sunday. The attack has American forces on edge, and they’re beefing up security here at home and overseas as the tension mounts between the United States and Iran.

Soldiers deploying to the Middle East with the 82nd Airborne Division are not allowed to take their cellphones or any devices that could potentially reveal their location.

According to military officials, this is due to what the army is calling “operational security” and is unusual since most soldiers can facetime and text their families while they’re deployed. One Tri-State family tells me their son, who’s overseas, isn’t even receiving his mail for the time being. The day he was deployed, they were dreading saying, ‘Goodbye.’

“It’s the first time I’ll be away from him for this long, but it’ll be alright,” says Scott Butler, Spc. Justin Butler’s dad.

Naturally, it was hard being away from him during the holidays, but his family is worried about his safety.

“I’m a father,” says Butler. “I’m worried, but I know he’s in god’s hands. He’ll be okay.”

Army veteran Christopher Hile, who served overseas, tells 44News being deployed is the hardest on families, not the soldiers.

“When you are over there, you are pretty busy,” says Hile. “You write letters when you can and phone centers and things like that but when it comes down to it, the mission is always first.”

World War II veteran, Bill Kitchens, says their letters may have been delayed for months, but they always eventually received them. Although, when it came to dire messages from their families, they tried to find a way to relay the information.

“They had armed services communications, you know,” says Kitchens. “And they gave us the information through that.”

Hile says even though this current deployment is gearing up to be an unusual one, he believes our armed forces will prevail.

“If they were trained like me, they are going to be just fine. They are going to get the mission done and I’m proud of every one of them,” says Hile.

