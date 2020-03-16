Soggy Week Ahead

Chances of light rainfall will be apart of the afternoon forecast across the area. By your evening drive home, the chances of showers will taper off. We will be left with overcast conditions and temperatures remaining in the mid-to-low 40s. We will hit an overnight low of 42.

As of now for your St. Patrick’s Day is looking dry. Sunshine will be limited to the late-afternoon hours. The peaks of sun we do receive will go a long way to warming the mercury higher to the upper-50s, which is near seasonal for mid-March.

Enjoy the dry weather while you can because more showers even the chances of thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the second half of your workweek. In fact, by Wednesday morning around daybreak, rain will be crossing over the Wabash river and possibly impact you Wednesday morning commute. The rain really ramps up in intensity by late-Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday appears to have the greatest chance of thunderstorm activity. As of now, there is no threat of severe weather for Wednesday or Thursday. A few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

