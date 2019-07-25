Social Media Hoax About Hepatitis a Sparking Fear in Hopkins County

There are new fears in Hopkins County over a recent Hepatitis A outbreak. Hopkins County health officials say a social media post claiming several local restaurants are dealing with Hepatitis A is a hoax.

Officials say the current outbreak does not involve any restaurants in the area and are being spread through homelessness and shared drug use. They say if any restaurants become involved, they will make a public service announcement so people know when there was a potential risk.

Hepatitis A has an oral-fecal route of transmission and can be spread when someone ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A is also spread from close personal contact with someone with the virus including sex, sharing drugs or caring for someone.

To help prevent this outbreak from spreading, health officials encourage high risk individuals to come in to the Health Department for a free Hepatitis A vaccine. Otherwise, if you would like a Hepatitis A vaccine, please see your medical provider or pharmacy. Hepatitis A is preventable with good hand washing and the vaccine.

You can stay informed about the outbreak and any updates by visiting the Hopkins County Health Department here:

https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com/

